Eugene R. Aldin, 87, of New Holland, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. (Young) Aldin in 2007. Born in Long Island, NY, he was the son of the late Arthur and Jessie (Carol) Aldin. Gene graduated from Temple University and spent his life’s work in architectural design. During the Korean War, he served in the United States Army. Gene was a member of the Community Church at Garden Spot Village and before moving to New Holland he was a member of Goshen Baptist Church in West Chester where he attended and faithfully served for over three decades. Gene was a resident of Garden Spot Village in New Holland. One of his favorite activities was driving the “Jolly Trolly” which gave him the opportunity to not only serve his fellow residents but gave him the opportunity to say hello to all the residents and staff he would see along the way. Gene sang with the Village Voices and would never miss a hymn-sing if he was able to attend. Surviving are three children: Richard “Rick” married to Kimberly Aldin, Limerick, Donald “Don” married to Jennifer Aldin, Watkinsville, GA and Wendy Challen, Oberlin, OH, and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Robert and William Aldin. Due to the current public health crisis, a private burial will be held in Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill. A memorial service will be scheduled for the fall. Kindly omit flowers. If desired memorials in Gene’s name may be made to the Community Church at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 7, 2020
