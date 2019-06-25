|
Eugenie (Jean) Josephine Beutler, 86, passed away on June 7, 2019 in Miami, Florida with her family around her. Jean was born in pre-war Czechoslovakia at the height of the depression. She lived through the entirety of the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia. After the war, her mother and stepfather were unable to exit the country with her and were forced to leave Jean behind in the care of an aunt. At age 14, Jean traveled alone to the United States where she rejoined her mother and stepfather in Newark, New Jersey. She did not speak a word of English. She learned English, attended Rutgers University, received her Master’s Degree from Kean University and her Doctorate from Rutgers in Psychology. She married Richard Beutler in 1952. She was mother to Alan Beutler and Mark Beutler. Eugenie and Richard remained married until his death in 1999. Jean was committed to education and she saw that her son, Mark Beutler, became an attorney and that her grandchildren’s educational aspirations were achievable. Her grandchildren are a doctor, an anesthetist, an accountant, a writer and English teacher, and a child advocate. She has five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She also sponsored the education of a young member of the Navajo Nation living in New Mexico, whom she frequently visited. Her generosity knew no limits. Jean loved animals and could make anything grow. She later relocated to Chadds Ford, PA. She was a faithful member of the Princeton Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society. She also loved Rogers and Hammerstein musicals and championed the arts, taking her grandchildren to see Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. Her great grandchild Emersyn Beutler Massaro has the title role in Oliver at the Heart Theatre. We, her family, cherish the matriarch of our family and celebrate her life well lived.
Published in The Daily Local on June 26, 2019