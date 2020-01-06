|
Eunice E. Farr, 95, long time resident of West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully on November 21 at her son’s home in Deland, FL. Born on August 18, 1924 in Philadelphia, PA, she married Donald C. Farr on February 9, 1952 She was a church organist until her retirement when in her 80’s. She loved skiing in the Poconos with her friends until she was 80, going to the Jersey shore and visiting friends and family. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her son-in-law, John Shear. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Shear, of Warnerville, NY and son, Dwight (Kelly) Farr, of Deland, FL; grandchildren: Matthew, Timothy (Asmeret) and Brett (Ashley) Shear, Kathy Farr, Lisa ( Randy) Groff, and Dwight Farr, Jr., 10 great-grandchildren and three sisters: Lois Ward, Esther (Jack) Schuck and Ruth Lamond and many nieces and nephews. She has been cremated and will be buried with her husband in Indiantown Gap National Military Cemetery. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 11AM at Peace Lutheran Church, 200 East Beidler Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406, with a luncheon to follow and visitation before and after the funeral. A memorial has been set up in her name for the music ministry at Peace Lutheran Church. Contributions may be mailed to the church or given at the service.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 7, 2020