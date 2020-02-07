|
Eva G. Holden, 84, of Morgantown, PA and formerly of West Chester, PA passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1935 to the late Ellsworth S. Fryberger and Mabel Slider Fryberger in West Chester, PA. Eva was the wife of the late Robert W. Holden, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. Eva was preceded in death by her husband Robert and son William. Eva graduated from the West Chester High School in 1953 and was a R.N. Nursing graduate from the Pottstown Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked as a Candy-Stripper and Registered Nurse until 1958; and, also worked part-time for ten years at The Daily Local News. As the youngest of twelve siblings, Eva was always out-going and high-spired person. Eva loved horses, gardening, and retirement in Potter County with Dad. And most of all, she loved her family who were her pride and joy in life. She was a loving, giving and strong guiding force for her children and grandchildren. Eva is survived by her four children: Susan Bartelmo (Leonard) of West Chester, Robert Holden (Maria) of Elverson, Jo Anne Thompson (Thomas) of Morgantown and Edward Holden (Donna) of Gaines; and, her sister Mary Ream (Bill) of Elverson. She is also survived by her six grandchildren (Rebecca, Robert, Stephen, Yolanda, Mary, Samantha, Hunter) and five great-grandchildren (Kareem, Addison, Kendra, Nazeem, Maisie). Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eva’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 9, 2020