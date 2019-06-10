|
|
Eva “Bootie” Butler Frampton Gallagher, 96, of Oxford passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the home of her daughter. Born in Cochranville, PA she was the daughter of the late Fred and Eva Temple Butler. She was the wife of the late Roy Frampton and the late Freeland Gallagher. Eva was employed for many years at the National 5 & 10 in Oxford and the Nottingham School cafeteria. Eva enjoyed reading, doing sudoku puzzles and taking bus trips. Eva is survived by one daughter, Nancy Chack (Louis) of Oxford; two sons, Edward Frampton (Lisa) of Gettysburg and James Frampton of FL; one step-daughter, Netta Chapman (Joe) of Cochranville; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; eight step- great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Eva was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Funeral services will be held 11 am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, where friends and family may visit from 10 – 11 am. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on June 11, 2019