Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
610 932-9584
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Gallagher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eva Gallagher Obituary
Eva “Bootie” Butler Frampton Gallagher, 96, of Oxford passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the home of her daughter. Born in Cochranville, PA she was the daughter of the late Fred and Eva Temple Butler. She was the wife of the late Roy Frampton and the late Freeland Gallagher. Eva was employed for many years at the National 5 & 10 in Oxford and the Nottingham School cafeteria. Eva enjoyed reading, doing sudoku puzzles and taking bus trips. Eva is survived by one daughter, Nancy Chack (Louis) of Oxford; two sons, Edward Frampton (Lisa) of Gettysburg and James Frampton of FL; one step-daughter, Netta Chapman (Joe) of Cochranville; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; eight step- great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Eva was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Funeral services will be held 11 am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, where friends and family may visit from 10 – 11 am. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
Download Now