Christ Community Church
1190 Phoenixville Pike
West Chester, PA 19380
Evan Wayne Griffith, 83, passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Diane Johnson, sons Gary and Eric Griffith, 5 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many loving extended family members. A memorial service for Evan will take place on Saturday March 23rd, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Christ Community Church 1190 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 6, 2019
