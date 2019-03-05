|
|
Evan Wayne Griffith, 83, passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Diane Johnson, sons Gary and Eric Griffith, 5 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many loving extended family members. A memorial service for Evan will take place on Saturday March 23rd, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Christ Community Church 1190 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 6, 2019