Evan Russell Jr. of West Chester, passed the night of January 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. Services for Evan will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave. Downingtown PA.
A viewing will be held Tuesday evening, January 21, at the funeral home from 6:00PM to 8:00PM as well as Wednesday 9:30AM – 10:45AM prior to the service.
For additional information and online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Local News on Jan. 20, 2020
