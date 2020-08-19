Evelyn Fowles

1/
Evelyn (Gartner) Fowles passed away at her home in Kennett Square, PA on August 16, 2020. She was born in Darby, PA on February 16, 1946. She was the daughter of the late William S. Gartner, MD & the late Evelyn M. Platt. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert F. Gartner. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Mike Fowles, and her brother William S. Gartner, Jr. MD. Evelyn graduated from Friends Central School in Wynnwood, PA in 1963. She attended Bucknell University, graduating with a BA degree in German and Spanish in 1967. She was fluent in both languages. Evelyn loved to experience other cultures and travelled widely. She studied abroad in Mexico, Spain and Germany. She completed her MA degree in German under the Middlebury College graduate program in 1968. She earned her MA degree in Spanish at Ohio University in 1970. She taught both Spanish and German at Ohio University (1969-75) and the University of Alabama (1977-78). She lived in Delmont, PA for 39 years with her husband Mike and had many close friends in western PA. She and Mike moved to Kennett Square in 2013 to be close to her family and friends. Evelyn was an international traveler most of her life. She and Mike were both avid birders, a hobby that took them around the world. She was a devoted environmentalist and spent much of her time supporting local, national and international conservation and environmental organizations. She raised over $30,000 under the auspices of the Philadelphia Academy of Sciences to help support the completion and publication of “The Birds of Ecuador” by Robert S. Ridgely and Paul J. Greenfield, the first field guide for birds published for that country. She was a founding member of the Westmoreland Bird Club and the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of the Sierra Club. She was an active volunteer with the Pittsburgh Council for International Visitors, hosting many international students at her home in Delmont. She also worked as a volunteer in the international program at Duquesne University. Evelyn volunteered at the Delmont Library and served on the board of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association. She was an enthusiastic advocate of education and supported Berea College in eastern Kentucky which provides low-income students with financial support and education in the Appalachian community. Evelyn was a passionate gardener. She loved flowers, butterflies, birds and anything wild. Her fabulous gardens were grown to attract and support wildlife, including butterflies and hummingbirds. She never lost her passion for learning. She will be sorely missed by her husband & soul mate Mike, as well as her many friends & family.

Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
August 19, 2020
Such sad and unexpected news. Our deepest condolences to Mike. May Evelyn rest in peace.
Louisa and Ron Fordyce
Friend
August 19, 2020
My sincere condolences to Mike and the family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ed Schwindt
Friend
August 19, 2020
Evelyn was a lovely and gracious lady who was so enjoyable to talk with and share nature with -- I will miss conversations at picnics and bird outings we both attended. She was also fun and delightful with such enthusiasm and so interesting. She and Mike were one of the just shined together so I wish Mike (and her family) peace and comfort as he remembers so many wonderful moments of their life together. Prayers for he and all who loved her.
Marjorie (Marge) Van Tassel
Friend
