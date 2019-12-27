Daily Local News Obituaries
Evelyn D. “Cindy” Pfeiffer, 80, of Malvern passed away on December 23, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 5, 1939 to the late Harry and Evelyn Rainey Deeds. Cindy was the beloved wife of the late George F. Pfeiffer, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Cindy was employed by Main Line Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a Licensed Practical Nurse retiring in March 2001. Prior to that she was employed as an assistant librarian at K.D. Markley elementary school and as an operator for Bell Telephone. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Frazer, PA, enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband and family, spending time with her grandchildren, reading and baking. Cindy is survived by her two sons; George F. (Patti) of Honey Brook, PA., and Karl F. of Nottingham, PA, her daughter, Karen L. (Joe) Resendiz of Downingtown, four grandchildren; Jonathon (Maggie) and William (Breezy) Pfeiffer and Stephanie and Vanessa Resendiz. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Isabelle Ann Pfeiffer and her sister Carol Royds of Wilmington, DE. Relatives and friends are invited to Cindy’s Life Celebration service on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 400 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, PA 19355, where friends may visit from 10:30 AM- 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Cindy’s name to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 400 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, PA 19355. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 29, 2019
