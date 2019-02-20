Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora Reid

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Flora Reid Obituary
Flora Reid, was born on February 13, 1924 in Chester, Pennsylvania. She departed this life peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Crozer Chester Hospital in Chester PA. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Flora Reid, may be made to Cirigliano Clinical Care Excellence Fund. Checks may be made payable to Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania and mailed to: Penn Medicine Development, c/o Kim Grube, 3535 Market Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19194. Uplifting Life Celebrations are being arranged by the DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. of West Chester & Bryn Mawr, PA. Visit www.DeBaptiste.com for condolences and information.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.