|
|
Flora Reid, was born on February 13, 1924 in Chester, Pennsylvania. She departed this life peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Crozer Chester Hospital in Chester PA. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Flora Reid, may be made to Cirigliano Clinical Care Excellence Fund. Checks may be made payable to Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania and mailed to: Penn Medicine Development, c/o Kim Grube, 3535 Market Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19194. Uplifting Life Celebrations are being arranged by the DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. of West Chester & Bryn Mawr, PA. Visit www.DeBaptiste.com for condolences and information.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 21, 2019