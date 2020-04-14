|
Florence Helene Merritt, 77, of Malvern, PA passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Flossie was born in Nutley, NJ on June 5, 1942 to the late Fred and Helene Lorentz. She was the former wife of the late Rev. Richard N. Merritt. Florence, or Flossie as she was known, was the embodiment of grace, love and kindness. Although she never formally held a paid position, her role as Pastor’s wife was one she cherished. She was a true “lover of souls” and her greatest joy was introducing people to Jesus. She demonstrated God’s love to people in so many ways. Leading bible studies and teaching a variety of groups was a common joy for her, but one-on-one interaction is where she used her gifting the most. Many people have sat at her kitchen table, drinking tea, feeling the love coming from her corn flower blue eyes and receiving wise counsel and encouragement. Her home was full of “cottage charm” and a place where people felt welcome and nurtured. She made the best banana cream and lemon meringue pies. She hung wallpaper better than a professional and she sewed beautiful clothes and window coverings. She read widely, but British novels and treatises on biblical counseling were her favorites. Gardening and caring for her grandchildren were other passions which gave her joy. “Nana” as she was called by them was also “Nana” to many others as well...her hands-on love she distributed widely and liberally. Favorite memories of her grandchildren were creating in Nana’s basement workshop, turning off the lights while pretending the power was out and roasting marshmallows by firelight and having tea parties. She had a kitchen magnet which read, “Only one life, twill soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will last”.....she is leaving a legacy which will endure in so many lives and generations. Flossie was the loving mother of Heather Gallagher (Kevin) and Gwen Buchanan and cherished grandmother to Dylan Gallagher, Grace Gallagher, Brynne Gallagher, Andrew Buchanan and Anika Buchanan. She was predeceased by her brother, Rick, and sister, Jan. A public memorial service celebrating Flossie’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made is Flossie’s memory to the benevolence fund at Great Valley Presbyterian Church. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 15, 2020