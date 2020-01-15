Daily Local News Obituaries
Florence Waters Kempf (née Waters), 92, of West Chester, Pa and formerly of Devon, PA passed away January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of René Kempf; loving mother of Irving Albert Kempf (Diane), Alison Kempf Hady (Peter) and Russell René Kempf (Elizabeth); devoted grandmother of Brian Hady, Daniel Hady, Michelle Reuschling (Eric), Samuel Kempf (Meredith) and Annabelle Kempf. Predeceased by 6 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10:30-11:30 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 followed by her Funeral Service 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231, www.smiletrain.org. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 16, 2020
