Florence I. Middleton, 81, of Coatesville, died at her home on July 11, 2019. She was the wife of David A. Middleton, Sr. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Jason and Hazel Wilson Dutill.
She is survived, in addition to her husband, 4 children; Susan Rodgers, Gene Rodgers, Jackie Wallach, and Agnes Dutill, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and three siblings. She was preceded in death by two children; David A. Middleton, Jr. and Jane McGrath and five siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA. Family and friends are also invited to attend the viewing from 10 -11 AM.
Published in Daily Local News on July 15, 2019