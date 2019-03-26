|
Frances P. Crowl, 98, of Oxford, PA passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late James B. Crowl, Sr. with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Blantons, VA she was the daughter of the late Samuel D. and Pearl L. Gentry Phillippe. Frances was an active member of Oxford Church of the Nazarene, where she was a Sunday School Teacher for fifty years and served on the Board of Stewards. She enjoyed gardening and children, often babysitting for friends and family. She is survived by three sons, Daniel J. Crowl of Oxford, Thomas P. Crowl of Port Deposit, MD and Steven D. Crowl of Nitro, WV; two daughters, Mary Lee Hastings of Oxford and Deborah Spadaro of Weare, NH; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and one expected in the Summer; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Edwin A. Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, James Crowl, Jr. and John David Crowl; daughter, Rebecca Crowl granddaughter, Dyana Crowl Davis; grandson Steven Spadaro; brother, Furman Phillippe; and two sisters, Willa Metta Smith and Barbara Varady. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 30, at the Oxford Church of the Nazarene, 116 East Locust St., Oxford, PA 19363, where friends may visit from 10-11 am. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Oxford Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 27, 2019