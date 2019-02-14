|
Frances E. (“Fran”) Cunnane, 74, of West Chester, PA, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Fox Subacute at Clara Burke in Plymouth Meeting. She was the wife of Joseph T. Cunnane, Sr. Born March 12, 1944 in Ventura, CA, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. Rock and the late Frances E. McIntyre Rock. Fran grew up in Springfield, PA, and graduated from Villa Maria Academy and Immaculata University. Fran was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in West Chester, where she participated in the choir. She was also a member of the Discalced Carmelite Secular Order, and was a longtime supporter of the pro-life movement, having volunteered for many years at Respect Life projects. Fran taught at Archbishop Carroll and Goldey-Beacom College before becoming a homemaker during her children’s formative years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family at Longwood Gardens and at the beach. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Susan F. Doyle and her husband, Michael P. Doyle, Marie T. Cunnane, Joseph T. Cunnane Jr. and his wife, Theresa A. Cunnane; grandchildren, John Cunnane, Matthew Cunnane, Timothy Cunnane, Daniel Cunnane, Michael Doyle, Jr., and Rose Doyle; and brother, Dr. Michael V. Rock and his wife Carolyn Rock. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. John J. Rock, S.J. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com. Her Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St., West Chester, PA 19380. Interment will be held in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Birthright of West Chester, 112 S. High St., West Chester, PA 19382.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 15, 2019