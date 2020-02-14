|
|
Frances E. DiFronzo, on 2/13/2020, age 97, of Manatawny Manor, formerly of Paoli. Sister of: Anthony and Ralph DiFronzo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great and grandnieces and grandnephews. Frances was the treasure for the Malvern Borough for 24 years and retired at the age of 73 in 1996. She volunteered as bookkeeper at St. Norbert’s for 38 years, along with other work at Missionary of Charity, and Paoli Memorial Hospital. Frances traveled extensively throughout the US, Europe and Holy Land, she lived in Paoli for the majority of her life up until September, 2016, when she moved to Birdsboro with her niece Marie and her Husband Tom in September of 2018, then moved to Manatawny Manor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass on Wednesday, 2/19/2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Norbert’s Church in Paoli, Pa. Interment at St. Agnes Cemetery in West Chester. Viewing, Wednesday morning, 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Missionary Sisters of Charity, 620 DeKalb St, Norristown, PA. 19401. Funeral services by Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 17, 2020