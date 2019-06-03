Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DE BAPTISTE FUNERAL HOMES,INC.
25 S. Worthington St.
West Chester, PA 19382-3433
(610) 696-4812
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Fisher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Fisher Obituary
Frances Williams Anderson Fisher, the eldest of thirteen children, was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania to the late Ernest G. and Marie Milburn Williams on September 21, 1924. She passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Hockessin, DE. Frances joined St. Paul’s Baptist Church in December, 1971 and became active member and Deaconess. Frances leaves to cherish her memory her only child, John H. Anderson, Jr. (Geraldine)of Townsend, Delaware, her five remaining sisters: one grandchild: and five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her St. Paul’s Baptist Church family. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00AM with viewing from 9-11am At St. Paul’s Baptist Church, 1 Haggerty Blvd, West Chester, PA. The interment will follow at Rolling Green Memorial Park. Uplifting Life service are being arranged by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. of West Chester, 610-696-4812, www.DeBaptiste.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DE BAPTISTE FUNERAL HOMES,INC.
Download Now