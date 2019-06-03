|
Frances Williams Anderson Fisher, the eldest of thirteen children, was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania to the late Ernest G. and Marie Milburn Williams on September 21, 1924. She passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Hockessin, DE. Frances joined St. Paul’s Baptist Church in December, 1971 and became active member and Deaconess. Frances leaves to cherish her memory her only child, John H. Anderson, Jr. (Geraldine)of Townsend, Delaware, her five remaining sisters: one grandchild: and five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her St. Paul’s Baptist Church family. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00AM with viewing from 9-11am At St. Paul’s Baptist Church, 1 Haggerty Blvd, West Chester, PA. The interment will follow at Rolling Green Memorial Park. Uplifting Life service are being arranged by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. of West Chester, 610-696-4812, www.DeBaptiste.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 4, 2019