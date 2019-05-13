Daily Local News Obituaries
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA 19344
(610) 273-3914
Frances Harple Popjoy, known to many as “Dolly,” passed away peacefully at her home on May 10, 2019, having reached her 99th birthday on May 7. Frances was the beloved wife of the late Allen R. Popjoy, Sr., with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Her funeral will be held at Fairview Presbyterian Church, 800 Fairview Road, Glen Moore, PA 19343 on Friday, May 17 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday May 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Labs Funeral Home, 141 Pequea Avenue, Honey Brook, and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Deacon’s Fund at Fairview Presbyterian Church at the above address. For additional information and online condolences may be recorded at www.thelabsfh.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 14, 2019
