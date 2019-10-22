|
Frances E. Smith, 91, of Coatesville, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late John “Cap” Smith. Born in Compass, PA, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith E. Stern. Frances was a graduate of Coatesville School of Nursing and retired from the Brandywine Hospital. She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Compass. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Butch) Gabel of Middleburg, PA, and Nancy (Tracy) Miller of Gap, PA, grandsons, Craig (Rachel) Gabel and Dr. Keith Miller, and two great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, October 27, at 2:00pm from St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1520 W. Kings Hwy, Gap, with visitation from 1:00 until service time. Internment in adjoining cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 23, 2019