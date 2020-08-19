Francis A. Poliski, 87, formerly of Lancaster died Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Leon and Frances McGovern Poliski and the husband of the late Claire M. Humphreys Poliski. He is survived by his children: Thomas Poliski(Rosemary), Linda Levitsky(Steve), Susan Remster, Lori Poliski (Paul Gross), Patrick Poliski (Amethyst Bush) and Maria Poliski; 9 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 3 Great-grandsons; 5 siblings. He was predeceased by his wife Claire M. Poliski, his eldest daughter Kathleen F. Poliski, his parents and brothers Martin Poliski and Patrick Poliski. Francis’ funeral mass will be private. Memorials in Francis’ honor may be made to The Hydrocephalus Association 4340 East West Highway, Suite 905, Bethesda, MD 20814 hydroassoc.org
or a charity of your choice
or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville, PA 610-384-0318