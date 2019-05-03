Daily Local News Obituaries
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
Francis Ciccarone Obituary
Francis J. Ciccarone December 31, 1934 - April 10, 2019 Franny was 85 years old when he passed away quietly at home after a brief illness. He was one of three sons born in West Chester, PA to Frances and John Ciccarone. He moved to Boca Raton, Florida in 1992 where he spent the past 27 years with his beloved wife Elaine, while sharing their love of travel and culture. Franny excelled in athletics while attending high school, after which he went to join the U.S Army where he seved a two year term during the Korean War. He later became involved with his brother John, in developing medical office buildings associated with hospitals, as well as other successful real estate ventures. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband and brother, a loving uncle and a great friend. There was a Life Celebration, held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Babione-Kreer, 1100 North Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, FL. Interment was private In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VITAS Healthcare, 1901 S. Congress Avenue, Suite 420, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home of West Chester, PA 610.696.1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 12, 2019
