Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
FRancis J. Regan Jr.

FRancis J. Regan Jr. Obituary
Francis J. Regan, Jr., 72, of West Chester, PA, passed away June 19, 2019. Born July 8, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA, he was a son of the late Francis J. Sr., and Adeline (née Hanna) Regan. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Frank was a graduate of Villanova University and worked in the finance department of Sunoil and then Bentley Systems, Inc., retiring in 2008. Frank was the beloved husband of Barbara (née Brown) Regan, loving father of Brian Regan (Victoria), Kevin Regan (Julie), Erick Regan (Ellen), and Valerie Baughman (Chris); adoring grandfather of Josephine Regan, Jaqueline Regan, Kit Regan, Brianna Regan, Mason Regan, and Cullen Baughman; and dear brother of Martha Varano (Lottie) and Charles “Chuck” Regan (Debbi). He was predeceased by his grandson, Logan Regan. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10-11 AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by his Memorial Service at 11 AM. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Please note in the check memo line ATTN: Logan Francis Regan Child Life Fund. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 23, 2019
