More Obituaries for Francis Watterson
Francis Watterson

Francis Watterson Obituary
Francis R. Watterson, formerly of Cochranville, passed away on his 94th birthday at the Ephrata Manor. He was the widower of the late Margaret Pyle Watterson who died in 2008. Born in Cochranville, he was the son of the late Ralph M. and Dora Martin Watterson. Francis was an area resident all his life and a 1943 graduate of the Cochranville High School. He was employed by the Lukens Steel Co. of Coatesville for 25 years retiring in 1990. He was a member of Cochranville United Methodist Church, a 70 year member of the Russellville Grange and a lifetime member of the Cochranville Fire Company. He is survived by three children; Rebecca Clendenin Jennings and husband Ralph of Narvon, Gerald R. Watterson and wife Marilyn of Holtwood and Martin Watterson and wife Diane of Lebanon, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son Kenneth Watterson and three siblings; Elmer and Raymond Watterson and Laura Prange. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main Street, Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at the Cochranville Methodist Cemetery. Viewing from 10 AM to 11 AM. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 7, 2019
