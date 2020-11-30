Frank M. Sabo, Jr., 96, of Honey Brook, formerly of Coatesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was beloved husband of Louise Bruno Sabo, with whom he shared 73 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Frank M. Sabo, Sr. and Mary Sikora Sabo. Frank was a life-long parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Coatesville and most recently was associated with St. Peter Parish in West Brandywine. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. Frank worked for Lukens Steel for 40 years before retiring in 1983. In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his six children, Monica Hess (Francis), Elaine Sabo, Mary Ammon, Lorraine March, Frank M. Sabo, III. (Kimberly) and Gema Sabo. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Frank was predeceased by five brothers and sisters. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Peter Church, 2835 Manor Road, Coatesville. Family and friends will be received from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Coatesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Coatesville Food Cupboard, or to St. Peter Church, 2835 Manor Road, Coatesville, Pa 19320. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Coatesville. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ingleside Medical, Advance Home Health and Willow Tree Hospice for their compassionate and loving care they provided to Frank.