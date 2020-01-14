Daily Local News Obituaries
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Frank Matey
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
104 Channing Avenue
Malvern, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
104 Channing Avenue
Malvern, PA
Frank Matey


1928 - 2020
Frank C. Matey, age 91 of Malvern, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of 69 years to Joanne (Griffin) Matey and devoted father to his four children. Frank was born on May 7, 1928 in Warren, Ohio to the late Stephen Matey and Mary (Doven) Matey. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University and a veteran of the US Navy. Frank worked for 45 years for Conrail, before retiring as Regional Sales Director. He was a longtime member of Saint Patrick Church, The Tartan’s Club of Warren, Ohio, and a proud Buckeye alumni of The Ohio State University. Frank is survived by his wife Joanne (Griffin) Matey; daughters Molly A. Bergh (John), and Maree P. Hickey (Robert); sons Mark E. Matey (Jay Kottoff) and Michael Stephan Matey (Josephine); sister Anne B. Smith; Predeceased by his sister Mary and brothers Joe, Steve, John, and Tom. Grandfather of seven and great grandfather of four. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank’s visitation Friday evening January 17th, from 6-8PM at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Avenue Malvern, PA and Saturday January 18th, from 10-11AM at Saint Patrick Church, 104 Channing Avenue Malvern, PA 19355, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment to follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the at https://www.heart.org/ or Saint Patrick Church. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 15, 2020
