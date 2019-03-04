|
Frank A. Steidler, III, 68, of Downingtown, died peacefully at home on March 2, 2019 after complications from heart surgery. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joanne (Mento) Steidler, and their children, Brett Steidler (Melissa), Karen Steidler, and Stacey Zehren (Ryan), and 6 grandchildren. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7th at James J. Terry Funeral Home at 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown and from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Friday, March 8 at St. Joseph Church 332 Manor Ave., followed by his mass of Christian burial at 11 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Frank’s name to the V Foundation at www.jimmyv.org Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 5, 2019