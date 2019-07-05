|
1919 - 2019 Frank William Matchner, Jr. of Fort Myers, FL (and formerly of West Chester and Oxford, PA and Elkton, MD) was called Home by his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on July 1, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Wilde Funeral Home in Parkesburg, PA, with visitation beginning at 10 am. Burial will take place at Upper Octorara Cemetery in Parkesburg, following this service. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Florida later in July at Grace Church, 14036 Matanzas Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33905. Memorials can be sent to Grace Church. Full obituary at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 7, 2019