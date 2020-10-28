Franklin Boyd Brouse, 88, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Saint Martha Manor in Downingtown. Frank was the loving husband of Frances Grace Diberardinis for 63 wonderful years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Frances, Frank is survived by his children; Colonel (Ret) Steven Brouse (Martha) and granddaughter Vivian Isabella Brouse of Madison, Alabama; and Ronald Brouse (Fiancee Brenda) of Exton, Pennsylvania. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 30, 2020; 11:00AM at Saint Joseph Parish 332 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335. A viewing will be held prior at the church from 10:00AM to 10:45AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s honor may be made to Saint Joseph Church’s Building Fund. To leave online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com