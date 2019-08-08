|
Fred B. Botfield, Jr., 78, originally from Berwyn, now from Limerick passed away on August 5, 2019. Survived by his wife, Karyn-married in 1964. Survived by one son, Bobby, daughter in law Trish and Granddaughter, Maddie from St. Louis Missouri. Also a daughter Thia, son-in-law Dan Bullock and grandchildren Lucas and Ashley of Gilbertsville. Also survived by sisters, Susie Pollock, Mary DiAddezio and Katy Stillwagon and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Fred Sr., and Mary Botfield and his son Fred III, killed in a car accident at 19 years old in 1985. Fred retired from DeLuxe Check Printers in Paoli and became a driver for Paoli Limo. Fred also worked part time as an aux police officer for Tredyffrin Township and Easttown Towship for over 20 years. . Recently “Mr. Fred” drove a school bus for Springford school district in Montgomery County. He was a veteran of the PA Army National Guard and a 20 year member of the Berwyn Fire Company and Ambulance. At Fred’s request, there will be no viewing or memorial services. Fred wanted to be remembered as his friends knew him. Interment at convenience of family. No flowers. Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. in charge. Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made in Fred’s name to Cole’s Hope Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps children in need and is close to our family’s heart. P.O. Box 384 Arnold, MO 63010. www.ColesHopeFoundation.org
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 9, 2019