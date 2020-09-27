1/1
Fred Mattson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Mattson, 74, of West Caln, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 while under the care of the Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home in Narvon, PA. He was the husband of the late Faye Johnson Mattson who died in 2016. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Palmer and Grace Hilton Mattson. Fred was an area resident all his life. He was employed by Fabricated Metals in Modena as a welder. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping with his family and Harry’s Bar. He is survived by two daughters; Tammy Collins and husband Rodney and Lisa Mattson and husband Joe Owens all of Honey Brook, grandchildren, great grandchildren and two sisters; Margaret Herman and Fayanne Mattson both of Coatesville. He was preceded in death by one son John MacDougal. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at the Friendship Methodist Cemetery. Viewing and visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home. Online condolences can be posted www.wildefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wilde Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wilde Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved