Fred Mattson, 74, of West Caln, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 while under the care of the Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home in Narvon, PA. He was the husband of the late Faye Johnson Mattson who died in 2016. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Palmer and Grace Hilton Mattson. Fred was an area resident all his life. He was employed by Fabricated Metals in Modena as a welder. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping with his family and Harry’s Bar. He is survived by two daughters; Tammy Collins and husband Rodney and Lisa Mattson and husband Joe Owens all of Honey Brook, grandchildren, great grandchildren and two sisters; Margaret Herman and Fayanne Mattson both of Coatesville. He was preceded in death by one son John MacDougal. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at the Friendship Methodist Cemetery. Viewing and visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home. Online condolences can be posted www.wildefuneralhome.com