Frederick (Rick) Harper Taylor, Jr., 69, of Lincoln University, PA passed away on September 19, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Rick was born June 29, 1951 in West Chester, PA to the late Frederick (Sr.) and Constance Taylor. He was the oldest of four children, Cathy, Cindy and David. Rick attended Temple University and was a graduate of Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington and Unionville High School. Earlier this year, Rick retired from Taylor’s Service Center in Chadds Ford, PA, after more than 50 years. He first worked at the car repair shop with his father and then owned and operated the business with his brother. As much as Rick enjoyed the business and his customers, his first loves were his wife, Elizabeth, and his five children, Frederick Taylor III (Laura), Leah Somers (Todd), Sarah Hillen (Curtis), William Taylor (Dawn) and Christine Vanella (Nick), and eight grandchildren. He and Beth were married 46 years. He lived his life for his family and was loved by all who knew him. A private Celebration of Life service will be held, and he will be buried at Brandywine Baptist Church cemetery, beside his mother and father. Arrangements are being handled by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square. Memorial donations can be made to the West Grove Fire Company EMS, PO Box 201, West Grove, PA 19390, or the American Cancer Society
.