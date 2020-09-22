1/1
Frederick Harper Taylor Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick (Rick) Harper Taylor, Jr., 69, of Lincoln University, PA passed away on September 19, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Rick was born June 29, 1951 in West Chester, PA to the late Frederick (Sr.) and Constance Taylor. He was the oldest of four children, Cathy, Cindy and David. Rick attended Temple University and was a graduate of Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington and Unionville High School. Earlier this year, Rick retired from Taylor’s Service Center in Chadds Ford, PA, after more than 50 years. He first worked at the car repair shop with his father and then owned and operated the business with his brother. As much as Rick enjoyed the business and his customers, his first loves were his wife, Elizabeth, and his five children, Frederick Taylor III (Laura), Leah Somers (Todd), Sarah Hillen (Curtis), William Taylor (Dawn) and Christine Vanella (Nick), and eight grandchildren. He and Beth were married 46 years. He lived his life for his family and was loved by all who knew him. A private Celebration of Life service will be held, and he will be buried at Brandywine Baptist Church cemetery, beside his mother and father. Arrangements are being handled by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square. Memorial donations can be made to the West Grove Fire Company EMS, PO Box 201, West Grove, PA 19390, or the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
6104444116
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved