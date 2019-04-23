Daily Local News Obituaries
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Frederick J. Rodgers, 72, of Muncy, Pa., formerly of Parkesburg and West Grove, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, under the care Susquehanna Hospice at the Gatehouse of Williamsport, PA. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, Pa., followed by interment at Unionville Cemetery. The viewing will be from 10 AM until 11 AM. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 24, 2019
