Gail McMichael Formica, 83, of Downingtown, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Penn Hospice in West Chester. She was the wife of the late Anthony G. “Ninny” Formica, Sr. and mother of Anthony, Brian, Christopher, Mark, Brent, Laurie and Ellen. A visitation will be held from 9:15 to 10:45 am on Wednesday, July 24th at St. Joseph Church, 338 Manor Ave., Downingtown, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown. Visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 22, 2019