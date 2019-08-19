|
Gail Murtha Ledyard Kaylor, born on June 4, 1943, gently passed away in her sleep on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice near her home in The Villages, Florida. She was the best mother, aunt, grandmother and friend that anyone could ever ask for. Her smile, warmth and wit were infectious and unforgettable. Gail was an avid artist, golf and tennis enthusiast who loved traveling, seeking out adventure and meeting new friends. Gail grew up, and lived most of her life, in the Kennett Square/Unionville/Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania area. In 1963 she married Cass Ledyard, with whom she had two sons, Lew and Ben. Although she loved to ski and to watch her sons’ ice hockey games, she preferred the warm weather which allowed her to be outside and enjoy the golf course, tennis courts, a lovely outdoor stroll or a nice patio restaurant. So after her sons were grown, she moved to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina where she could enjoy the warm weather year round. There she met and married Ed Kaylor and they spent many years traveling, playing golf and enjoying friends and family. After Ed’s passing in 2014, Gail moved to The Villages in Florida where she continued to enjoy painting, golf, tennis, a slew of new friends as well as frequent visits by her old friends and numerous family members. Gail was the daughter of Jack and Mary Murtha and is survived by her sons, Lew and Ben Ledyard, her grandchildren Amory, Lexie, Cass and Will Ledyard and her nephews and niece Tom, Dave, Deb and Chuck Ferron from her dear sister Judy and her niece Kim Outten, the daughter of her Aunt Helen Miller. Gail was one of a kind (with the emphasis on kind) and will be greatly missed, but her love, support and laughter will be with us always. While services for Gail will be private, the family asks that if anyone is so inclined, to please make a donation to St. Jude’s Hospital for children in Gail’s name and memory. Mom would have loved that.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 25, 2019