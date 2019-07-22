|
|
Gail Olson Morris, 75, of Coatesville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Ivan S. Morris, Jr. Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Myrtle Langseth Olson. Gail was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, class of 1966. She was a faithful member of the Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deaconess. She was also active with Ryerss Farm For Aged Equines where she served on the Board of Managers. She is survived, in addition to her husband, by 3 sons; Christopher Morris and wife Heather of Huntsville, AL, David Morris of East Fallowfield, PA and Erik Morris and wife Kathy of Atlanta, GA, 5 grandchildren and 2 sister-in-laws; Barbara M. Zorn and Terre H. Morris. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 AM at the Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1121 Octorara Trail, Parkesburg, PA followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation from 10 - 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Ryerss Farm For Aged Equines, 1710 Ridge Road, Pottstown, PA 19465 or the . Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 23, 2019