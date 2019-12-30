|
Gary C. Martin, Sr., 74, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia. He was born on Sunday, December 09, 1945 to the late Charles M. Martin and Virginia Martin nee Buckman in Bronx, NY. He worked as a truck driver and was a veteran of the Army during Vietnam. He enjoyed building models, fan of classic Sci fi, and was an avid bible collector. Surviving are children Gary C. Martin, Jr. spouse of Gail, Denver, PA, Caryn Winegardner spouse of Clyde, Terre Hill, PA, Ben Martin spouse of Ann, Ephrata, PA; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister Valerie Smith. He was preceded in death by wife Shirley Martin nee Brewer. Graveside services will be on Monday, January 06, 2020 at 11:30 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami FL 33131. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 31, 2019