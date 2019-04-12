|
|
Gary A. Davis, age 86, of Douglassville, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Amity Place. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Henry C. and Hannah M. Piersol Davis. Gary worked for G. O. Carlson, Inc. as a crane operator for 40 plus years prior to his retirement. He was a life-time member of Thorndale United Methodist Church, long-time member of the Williamson Lodge No. 309 of the Free and Accepted Masons and of the Tall Cedars of Lebannon. Mr. Davis is survived by his son, Fr. Michael Davis; a daughter, Jean Marie Davis; and by a brother, William S. Davis and his wife Gale. He is also survived by two nephews, a niece and seven great nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Thorndale United Methodist Church, 3503 Lincoln Highway, Thorndale, Pa 19372, where family and friends will be received from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Northwood Cemetery, Downingtown. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 13, 2019