Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Davis Obituary
Gary A. Davis, age 86, of Douglassville, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Amity Place. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Henry C. and Hannah M. Piersol Davis. Gary worked for G. O. Carlson, Inc. as a crane operator for 40 plus years prior to his retirement. He was a life-time member of Thorndale United Methodist Church, long-time member of the Williamson Lodge No. 309 of the Free and Accepted Masons and of the Tall Cedars of Lebannon. Mr. Davis is survived by his son, Fr. Michael Davis; a daughter, Jean Marie Davis; and by a brother, William S. Davis and his wife Gale. He is also survived by two nephews, a niece and seven great nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Thorndale United Methodist Church, 3503 Lincoln Highway, Thorndale, Pa 19372, where family and friends will be received from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Northwood Cemetery, Downingtown. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now