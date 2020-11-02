Gary M. Wynn, 66, of West Chester, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Connecticut. He was the beloved husband of LuAnn Trego Wynn, with who he shared 43 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Harold Wynn and Mary Jane Williamson Herrington and step-father Guy Herrington. Gary was an avid sports enthusiast, loving his Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. He was a proud supporter of the F.O.P. and all local first responders. In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his son, Michael J. Wynn and his wife Tina; and by a brother, John Wynn and his wife Rebecca. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 p.m. at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241 or to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
.