Genevieve Ridgway (née Kenworth) of Malvern, PA, died at home on June 30, 2020, of cancer, at age 88. Born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 16, 1932, Genevieve graduated from Bay Ridge High School in 1949. She received a bachelor’s degree in English magna cum laude from the University of Connecticut, and master’s degrees in English (from the University of Rhode Island) and Political Science (from the University of Pennsylvania). After teaching English at both Temple University and Cedar Crest College, Genevieve was the assistant to the Academic Dean at Beaver College (now Arcadia University) from 1961 to 1965. Later, she was employed by Paoli Pharmacy from September, 1979, until she retired in 2000. Her interests included art, theatre, opera, travel, sports, reading, and her family. She was a member of the Main Line Unitarian Church. In 1963 Genevieve married Harry Edward Ridgway II of London, England, who died in 2003. She is survived by sons Harry (Sue) and Ted, and grandsons Michael and Andrew, who filled her with love and pride. A remembrance will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 11 at Logan Funeral Home, 698 East Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, please make an in-memory donation to Surrey Services at https://surreyservices.org/donate-now
.