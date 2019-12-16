|
|
Genevieve Rennard Timm, 102, of Coatesville died Friday, December 13, 2019 at her home. Born in Devault, she was the daughter of the late Richard M. and Clara Burkey Rennard and the wife of the late John William Timm, Jr. with whom she shared 47 years of marriage before his death in December 2001. Genevieve was a graduate of Radnor High School. In 1939, she graduated from University of Pennsylvania and Graduate School of Education in 1943. For 31 years, she was employed by National Analysts, Inc., a company engaged in the earliest stages of marketing and public opinion research, grounded by and a subsidiary of the Curtis Publishing Company. In the early 1980s, Genevieve volunteered with the Coatesville Library. She was a member of the Century Club of Coatesville, where she served as president, Town and Country Garden Club past president. She was also a member of the Chester County Historical Society and Green Sale Committee. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard M. Rennard, Jr. and her sister, Harriet E. Rennard. Genevieve’s funeral services will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10am at Wentz Funeral Home 342 East Chestnut Street, Coatesville 610-384-0318. Visitation will begin at 9am. **Please note 4th Ave. is closed; to get to the funeral home, turn onto 3rd Ave. then onto Diamond Street halfway down the alley turn left through parking lot to get to E. Chestnut St. ** Interment will be in Great Valley Presbyterian Cemetery, Malvern. Memorials in Genevieve’s honor may be made to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd 107 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 17, 2019