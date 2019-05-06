|
George R. Brookover, Sr., 90, of West Chester, PA, passed away on May 4, 2019. Born in Downingtown, PA, he was the son of the late Frederick W. and Daisy (Dinsdale) Brookover. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ethel of nearly 65 years. He was also preceded in death by his brother Frederick. He is survived by his sons, George R. Brookover, II his wife Kathleen, Thomas A. Brookover Sr. his wife Jamie, and Brian D. Brookover his wife Carolyn; also Grandpop to 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. George was the owner and operator of Brookover Well Drilling Co. He was a Korean War veteran and a 58 year member of Williamson Masonic Lodge 309, Downingtown, PA, serving as Past Master in 1968. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at The Ralston & Bredickas Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3041, followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Northwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348, is encouraged. Online condolences www.rbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 7, 2019