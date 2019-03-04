|
George Frederick Cowperthwaite, Jr., 79, of Parkesburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 under the care of Brandywine Hospital. He is the beloved husband of Judith Elizabeth (Thomas) Cowperthwaite.
Born in West Philadelphia, George was the son of the late Dorothy Elaine (Free) and George F. Cowperthwaite, Sr.
George graduated from Bartram High School and obtained his B.S. in Chemistry from Drexel University.
He was the CEO of Esstech, and retired as president of the Esstech division of Justi Corp. in 2000.
He's actively served in board positions at various area Baptist churches.
George is survived, in addition to his wife, by his four children: Thomas (wife Lynn), Dorothy Butler (husband Robert), Timothy (Alice Mauer), and Patricia Staus (husband Clarke); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 5th at 11 AM at Highland Baptist Church, 1 E Highland Rd, Parkesburg, PA 19365, with a viewing from 9:30 until 11 AM. The interment will be held at 3 PM at East Brandywine Baptist Cemetery on the same day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to: The Building Fund of Highland Baptist Church, or Bethesda Outreach Ministries, a ministry to orphaned and vulnerable children in South Africa (see Wilde Funeral Home's website for more details).
Arrangements by Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg.
Published in Daily Local News on Mar. 4, 2019