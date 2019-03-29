|
George N. DeCowsky, 98, of West Chester, PA passed away on December 21, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA, George was the son of the late Nestor and Anna (Martinovich) DeCowsky. A graduate of Lehigh University, he was the Chief Electrical Engineer, working for Philadelphia Electric Company until his retirement in 1985. He then moved to Hershey’s Mill in West Chester, PA where he enjoyed playing golf and fishing. George was the beloved husband of the late Louise (Kleintop) DeCowsky; loving father of Gregory M. DeCowsky, Nancy L. DeCowsky and Linda L. DeCowsky; and devoted grandfather of Leah Rose Halper. He was predeceased by his siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service 11:00 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 at Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W Springfield Rd, Springfield, PA 19064. Interment Covenant United Methodist Memorial Garden. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 31, 2019