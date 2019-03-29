Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for George DeCowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George DeCowsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George DeCowsky Obituary
George N. DeCowsky, 98, of West Chester, PA passed away on December 21, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA, George was the son of the late Nestor and Anna (Martinovich) DeCowsky. A graduate of Lehigh University, he was the Chief Electrical Engineer, working for Philadelphia Electric Company until his retirement in 1985. He then moved to Hershey’s Mill in West Chester, PA where he enjoyed playing golf and fishing. George was the beloved husband of the late Louise (Kleintop) DeCowsky; loving father of Gregory M. DeCowsky, Nancy L. DeCowsky and Linda L. DeCowsky; and devoted grandfather of Leah Rose Halper. He was predeceased by his siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service 11:00 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 at Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W Springfield Rd, Springfield, PA 19064. Interment Covenant United Methodist Memorial Garden. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now