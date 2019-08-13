|
|
George Kelly Fuller, the Greatest Husband & Father who has ever been or will be, 70, of Glenmoore, PA passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carol Ann Leitch Fuller with whom he would have shared 50 years of marriage at the end of this month. Not only did they share a marriage, but a happy, loving unconditional love for each other that never wavered and was the foundation of his family. George was born in Coatesville, he was the son of Eleanor Stringer Fuller of Glenmoore and the late Joseph Henry Fuller of Coatesville, Pa. He had one brother, Benjamin of Wagontown, PA. George was an area resident all his life and a 1966 graduate of the former Scott High School in Coatesville. He served honorably in the US Army from 1968 to 1970 as a military policeman. He was the owner of Fullers Floral in Gap and he was employed by the Coatesville VAMC for 38 years as a plumber/pipe fitter. He was blessed to work with men he thought highly of and enjoyed his time there greatly. George supported his wife, daughter, sons & family in every endeavor throughout his life tirelessly sacrificing so that all of their dreams could be realized. George attended St. Cecelia’s Church in Coatesville. He loved his church family at St. Cecelias and was active in the protests relating to it closing several years ago. While he was disappointed to see St. Cecelia’s close he later found a parish home at St. Peters Parish. He is survived, in addition to his wife and mother, by children; Kelly Fuller Logan of Gap, Shawn Donato Coover of Florida and Scott Vincent Leitch of Honey Brook. He is survived by five grandchildren, Bryce Barr and Chase Vance Logan of Glenmoore, Scotty Leitch of Philadelphia, Anthony Leitch of Elverson and Kyle Leitch of Gap, PA. He is also survived, by his own description, ‘the best and most beautiful Boston Terrier we have ever had in our family’, Maggie. An 11:00 AM Memorial Catholic Mass will be celebrated on August 24, 2019 at Saint Peter Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine, PA 19320. Visitation will be held at the Church from 10:30 - 11:00 AM. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be made at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 14, 2019