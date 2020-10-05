George Gannon

I am so very sorry for your loss. I worked for Blue Cross during the time George was one of the VPs. My father, Jim Smith, worked at Blue cross with George. My recolection of Geroge was that he was lively and always in a good mood. I remember he was well-liked by EVERYONE at Blue Cross - from the secretaries to the other VPs. I found a photo which I am attaching. It is of George dancing at my dad's retirement party. I do hope it brings you a smile. As you grieve for your loss, I wish you peace!

Laurie Smith Wood

Coworker