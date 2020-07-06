George H. Yaghoobian, 73, of Downingtown, beloved husband of Barbara A. Broomall, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with COPD. Born in Sioux Falls, SD, George was the son of the late George and Elsie McCormick Yaghoobian. In addition to his wife, George is survived by his stepchildren Sharon (Nick) Yacoviello & their 3 children, & John Harkai & his daughter & granddaughter; his children, Nishon (Laura) Yaghoobian & their 3 children, Iya (Greg) Hannum & their 3 children & Siroun Yaghoobian & her 6 children. George graduated from high school in Pawtucket, RI. He furthered his education, graduating from Barrington College in 1969, and he also studied at Immaculata University and Temple University. He taught English and English Literature in the Philadelphia School District (Gifted Support) for 40+ years. He was a mentor to many of his students, and was extremely proud of their accomplishments, successes, and the impact his teaching had on them. For many years, George worked with his students to put together the annual George Washington High School yearbook. He spent many all-nighters at home fine tuning it prior to sending to the publisher. He retired in June of 2012 as his health began to deteriorate, but maintained contact with many of his students after retirement. Although he had no hobbies, he loved crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper from cover to cover, and binge watching the most obscure series and movies (some foreign with subtitles) on Netflix, in addition to being a news “junkie” (not surprisingly, mostly FOX). He also enjoyed hosting parties for family and friends. George’s passing has left a tremendous void in many lives, and he will be greatly missed by those who loved and admired him. In response to current health concerns a service will be conducted at a later date, tentatively 9/26/20, at James J. Terry Funeral Home. Details of the service will be posted on his Facebook page. Memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to Temple Lung Center, 3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown, PA, has been entrusted with arrangements.



