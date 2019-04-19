|
|
George F. Pfeiffer, Age 82, of Malvern died tragically on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was a graduate of Roxborough High School, Class of 1955. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960. George was employed by Bell Atlantic/Pennsylvania Bell (Verizon) for 37 years retiring in 1992. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Malvern, PA., Shady Side Farmers Sportsman Conservation League, West Caln Sportsman Club, Chestnut Hill Club Field Archers, Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, Lifetime Patron member of the NRA, and Lifetime member of the United Bow Hunters of Pennsylvania. George was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, hiking, fishing, camping and traveling with his wife and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Evelyn H. (Deeds) Pfeiffer (Aka Cindy), two sons, George F. (Patti) of Honey Brook, PA., and Karl F of Nottingham, PA and his daughter, Karen L (Joe) Resendiz of Downingtown, 4 grandchildren, Jonathon (Maggie) and William (Breezy) Pfeiffer and Stephanie and Vanessa Resendiz. Visitation and services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Horseshoe Scout Reservation ~ Chester County Council BSA, West Caln Sportsman Club Junior Rifle Program, Lamancha Animal Rescue, St. Patrick’s Church, or a . www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 22, 2019