George Reynolds

George David Reynolds, 76, of Gap, PA, died July 17, 2020 at the Chester County Hospital. He was the husband of Helen Zelina Reynolds with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late George D. and Jeanette Hadfield Reynolds. George was a 1962 graduate of the former Scott High School in Coatesville. He served in the US Army National Guard from 1965 to 1971. He was employed for 40 years by the Lukens Steel Company. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by 2 daughters; Lisa, wife of John Przychodzien of Gap, Karen, wife of Kevin Stauffer of Cochranville, 3 grandchildren; Megan Przychodzien, Kyle Stauffer and Kaitlyn Stauffer and 2 siblings; Elaine Tyson wife of Ronald of Thorndale and Bruce Reynolds and wife Clariss of Manheim. He was preceded in death by one brother Randall Reynolds. Graveside services on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 12 noon at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 257 Water Works Rd, Coatesville, PA. To protect those at-risk, please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
