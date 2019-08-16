Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Sharpless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Sharpless Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Sharpless Sr. Obituary
George L. Sharpless, Sr., age 70, of Paoli, PA, on August 14, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife Linda D. (nee Traxler); his loving sons George S., Jr. and Benjamin M.; his cherished grandson Kaeden, and his adoring sister Elaine Robinson. Cherished brother of the late Raymond, Edward, Michael, Robert, Ronald, and John Sharpless. Precious son of the late Catherine L. (nee Williamson) and Raymond S. Sharpless. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, August 23th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM, at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA 19355. Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the following charitable organizations: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org OR http://www.americanhumane.org
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.