George L. Sharpless, Sr., age 70, of Paoli, PA, on August 14, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife Linda D. (nee Traxler); his loving sons George S., Jr. and Benjamin M.; his cherished grandson Kaeden, and his adoring sister Elaine Robinson. Cherished brother of the late Raymond, Edward, Michael, Robert, Ronald, and John Sharpless. Precious son of the late Catherine L. (nee Williamson) and Raymond S. Sharpless. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, August 23th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM, at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA 19355. Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the following charitable organizations: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org OR http://www.americanhumane.org
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 21, 2019